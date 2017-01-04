SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Wildlife Board has approved a slight increase in the number of limited-entry bear hunting permits offered for Utah’s 2017 hunts.

Based on the 44 percent success rate hunters had in 2016, the 46 additional permits approved by the board should result in about 20 additional bears being taken in Utah this year. Most of those bears will be taken in the southeastern part of the state, state wildlife officials said.

All the rules the board approved can be found in the free 2017 Utah Black Bear Guidebook, which should be available by late January at www.wildlife.utah.gov.

Darren DeBloois, mammals coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources, said black bears are doing well in Utah.

“The population trend is positive, meaning the state’s bear population is continuing to grow at a slow but a fairly steady pace,” DeBloois said in a statement.

Having more black bears has also led to some challenges. When a bear population increases, conflicts with people can increase too. Such conflicts usually occur in campgrounds or when bears kill livestock or damage farmers’ crops.

“Hopefully, increasing permit numbers in southeastern Utah will help address some of these conflicts,” DeBloois said.

Division biologists recommend permit numbers based on population indicators in the Utah Black Bear Management Plan. The indicators measure how the bear population is doing and whether the number of hunting permits should be increased, decreased or remain the same.

The indicators also ensure Utah’s bear population stays healthy by keeping plenty of female bears in the population.