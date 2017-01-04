SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for three men who allegedly pushed a homeless man out of his motorized wheelchair and robbed him.

About 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a homeless man in his 50s who uses a motorized wheelchair to get around was approached by three men near 521 S. 500 East, Salt Lake police detective Robert Ungricht said.

The men pushed the man in the wheelchair behind an abandoned apartment building and pulled him out of his wheelchair, Ungricht said.

While the victim was on the ground, the three men took his wallet, cellphone and a heavy black and gray coat, according to police.

There were no witnesses to the robbery, Ungricht said, but a woman at a nearby market heard the man yelling for help.

The woman helped the man back into his wheelchair and accompanied him into the market to get warm and call police at 5:14 p.m., Ungricht said. Salt Lake fire crews also responded to assess the man, who refused to be transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.