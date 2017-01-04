SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert celebrated the "Utah spirit" during his inaugural address Wednesday, lauding residents for their work ethic, willingness to pull together and ability to set aside differences.

Herbert, Utah's 17th governor, enters his second full term leading the state at a time when it is consistently ranked by Forbes as the best place to do business and as one of the best-managed states in the nation.

"By almost any measure, Utah's quality of life and economy are among the best in the nation," the governor said in an advance copy of his speech at the Utah Capitol. "Of course, we recognize that we have our challenges, and we certainly have room for improvement. But overall and by comparison, Utah is doing exceptionally well."

Herbert and four other state constitutional officers were officially sworn in Monday in a private ceremony to continue uninterrupted leadership at the helm, but the party was Wednesday, with performances by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and a bagpipe band called the Salt Lake Scots.

Former Govs. Mike Leavitt and Jon Huntsman Jr. were in attendance to witness Herbert take the oath of office from Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant.

Herbert enters 2017 with a $16.1 billion budget on the table in a state among only 10 in the nation with a AAA bond rating from the three credit rating agencies.

The state's thriving economy helped propel Herbert to a landslide victory in November.

On Wednesday, Herbert said a key reason people are doing well in the state is because of their "genuine" good nature.

"You may not always see it in yourselves, but the uncommon blend of your humility, your hard work and your willingness to pull together, despite differences, defines the Utah spirit," he said.

A newspaper carrier as a young boy, Herbert said he never dreamed he'd end up on the front pages. He envisioned a World Series appearance as a New York Yankees center fielder instead.

One of the governor's special guests at the ceremony was Sudanese refugee Yar Kuany Awan, who led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Herbert described her as a modern-day pioneer.

"She truly exemplifies that the pioneer spirit is alive and well in Utah today," he said.

Herbert praised Utah residents for being willing to help themselves and their neighbors, resolving problems that government alone can not solve.

"You have done it in response to fires, floods and other natural disasters," he said, pointing to the people of Davis and Weber counties who pulled together in the aftermath of devastating windstorms and tornadoes.

"I was touched when I read how 85-year-old Dwain Jenkins, along with dozens of his neighbors, showed up with his chainsaw to help Cheryl Davis, a recently widowed neighbor, deal with the loss of her seven mature trees," Herbert said.

About 1,100 people attended the hourlong ceremony, which also included the administration of the oath of office to Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, Attorney General Sean Reyes, Auditor John Dougall and Treasurer David Damschen.