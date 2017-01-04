PRICE — The Division of Wildlife Resources is sponsoring a free ice seminar Friday, Jan. 13, followed by a fishing trip to a local reservoir Saturday, Jan. 14.

The seminar will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Utah Department of Natural Resources’ southeast regional office, 319 N. Carbonville Road, and the fishing excursion runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

“The location for the fishing portion of the event will be determined based on ice conditions and fishing reports leading up to Jan. 14,” said Morgan Jacobsen, regional conservation outreach manager for the division.

Those who attend the seminar will learn how to stay warm, comfortable and safe on the ice, what fishing gear and bait that work best for ice fishing, and how and where to drill a hole.

In addition to learning the basics of ice fishing, clinic instructors will share advanced tips and tricks for some of the best ice fishing destinations in east-central Utah, including the Scofield, Mammoth and Joes Valley reservoirs.

While the event is free, participants will need a fishing license to participate in the Jan. 14 trip. Licenses can be purchased at DWR offices, online at wildlife.utah.gov or at most sporting goods stores. And if participants don’t have their own fishing equipment, the division will loan them the gear they need.

For more information about the seminar or the fishing trip, call the division’s office in Price at 435-613-3700 or Walt Maldonado at 435-820-8147.