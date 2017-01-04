Worried about Utah’s smog? It doesn’t have anything on Beijing.

A new 13-second video from British citizen Chas Pope shows a time-lapse of Beijing’s thick haze over the course of 20 minutes. The sky starts blue and normal but soon grows gray from the haze.

Watch below.

News organizations like The New York Times, NPR and Time magazine have all reported on the video.

The Chinese capital of Beijing has been plagued by heavy smog levels in recent years, thanks in part to coal consumption, according to CBC News.

"State media report that 72 Chinese cities are under pollution alerts," according to NPR’s Anthony Kuhn. "Environmental officials have fined some 500 factories that have failed to cut emissions as the alerts require, and some 10,000 heavily polluting vehicles that are on the roads in violation of the alert."

Beijing isn’t the only Chinese city with smog problems, though. The World Health Organization listed Xingtai and Baoding, China, in the top 10 cities worldwide with the most smog, according to The Huffington Post.

Air pollution has become worse throughout the world. Global urban air pollution rose by 8 percent between 2008 and 2013, with close to 80 percent of cities experiencing pollution that’s worse than what the World Health Organization considers to be a healthy amount, according to Business Insider.

Pollution rates become even worse in cities that have more than 100,000 people, or in countries where there’s a majority of low-income and middle-class workers, Business Insider reported.

Salt Lake City, with roughly 191,000 residents, has also faced its fair share of smog issues in recent years. Cold snaps back in November brought worsened air quality. And, just last week, an inversion settled into the valley, according to the Deseret News.

The Utah Division of Air Quality is hoping to change this for those on the Wasatch Front. The division will host a symposium on Jan. 11 that will offers tips and help for companies that want to help fix the air pollution. You can register for that event here.

The division also launched the new UtahAir app, which allows patrons to figure out smog and pollution conditions in their areas, the Deseret News reported.

You can download the app here.

“The UtahAir app is our most popular tool because Utahns can quickly click on the information they need at any time and anywhere,” said Bryce Bird, division director. “This is important information people can access in order to make daily decisions that will improve air quality during the upcoming winter inversion season.”

problem