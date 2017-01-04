There is now less than a month before Feb. 1’s National Signing Day, and coaching staffs around the country will begin making their final pushes for prospects when the NCAA-mandated “dead period” concludes on Jan. 13.

These coaching staffs will be looking to firm up commitments from prospects who have previously pledged to them, “flip” players to their school who are committed elsewhere and secure commitments from players who are still on the fence.

In the state of Utah, there are a number of top high school prospects who are not committed to a school. Here are nine players who fall into the category, with a look at the schools they’re still considering (players are listed in alphabetical order):

Chaz Ah You, S, Timpview: A highly coveted safety throughout the country, Ah You has whittled his list of schools down to BYU and Pac-12 schools UCLA, Stanford and Washington. He announced via Twitter in December that he’d reveal his choice on Jan. 26, but he has an official visit scheduled at BYU beginning the following day and may not announce his decision until Signing Day.

Levani Damuni, LB, Ridgeline: Damuni’s final schools include Stanford, Virginia, Utah and Utah State. He received an offer from the Cardinal on Nov. 28, and while he hasn’t yet been accepted to the school, he’s confident he will be. He has a good relationship with the Cavaliers' coaching staff, will take an official visit to Utah on the final weekend before Signing Day, and his father Waqa is the Aggies’ assistant athletics director for football operations.

Lorenzo Fauatea, DE, Hunter: Fauatea committed to Oregon State on Sept. 25, but announced on Dec. 21 that he was decommitting. In that announcement, he declared that he’s still considering the Beavers, but that BYU, Utah and Utah State are also all still in the mix.

Mata Hola, LB, Alta: Hola didn’t have as much hype throughout the season as some of the other players on this list, but he’s being recruited by some notable programs. BYU, Utah State, Boise State and Oklahoma State make up his final four.

Jordan Lolohea, LB/DE, East: BYU, Utah and Washington have long been the three schools Lolohea has considered, although he did receive an offer from new Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt on Dec. 18. On Dec. 29, Lolohea’s father passed away. His brother A.J. committed to play for BYU in early December after returning home from an LDS mission.

Taniela Pututau, ATH, Cottonwood: Before the season began, Pututau set a top five of Utah, BYU, Oregon State, Navy and Colorado. He suffered an injury a short time later that caused him to miss his entire senior season. At this point, the Utes, Beavers and Midshipmen are still in the picture, and Utah State has also made a late push.

Alden Tofa, DE, West Jordan: Tofa has been rather quiet when it has come to his recruitment, but on Monday he revealed via Twitter that he has whittled his list of schools down to four: BYU, Utah, Oregon and UCLA.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: One of the best defensive tackles in the country and a top 50 prospect overall, Tufele announced his final five schools on Dec. 26. The list includes Utah, BYU, Michigan, Ohio State and USC. He’s already taken official visits to Michigan and Ohio State, and he has them scheduled at the other three schools, with the Utes getting the last visit the final weekend before Signing Day.

This week, Tufele is at the prestigious Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, and he’s certainly impressing observers during practices.

My day two MVP and top performer on the West through two days has to be South Jordan (Utah) Bingham DT Jay Tufele. Been terrific. pic.twitter.com/98Mc3VOIe0 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 3, 2017

Jay Tufele has been arguably the best DL here at #ArmyBowl pic.twitter.com/cws1RC8KGe — Barton Simmons (@bartonsimmons) January 3, 2017

Langi Tuifua, S, Bingham: Tufele’s teammate at Bingham, Tuifua has also been very quiet during the recruiting process. He was long committed to the Oregon Ducks, but backed off his pledge on Nov. 30, the day after head coach Mark Helfrich was retired. BYU appears to be the front-runner for his services.