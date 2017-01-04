The Dixie State women’s basketball team held off Fresno Pacific, 72-64, on Tuesday in Fresno, California, for its first win of the season.

Three DSU players finished in double figures, led by a career night from Ashlee Burge, who finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds (both career highs) for her first double-double of the season.

Dixie State (1-11, 1-5 PacWest) took its first lead of the game on an Ali Franks layup at the 6:45 mark of the first quarter. FPU scored on its next possession to regain the lead, but Lisa VanCampen made a pair of free throws less than a minute later to give DSU an 8-7 lead, a lead DSU held until midway through the fourth quarter. Burge checked into the game a minute later and scored six points in the final five minutes of the period to push the lead to 21-14.

Burge picked up where she left off at the start of the second quarter, scoring DSU’s first six (and eight of the first 10) points of the period to help DSU maintain its seven-point advantage at 31-24 with 4:52 until halftime. The teams traded baskets for the remainder of the quarter, and the Trailblazers took a 42-35 lead into the break.

Dixie State opened the third quarter on a 9-3 run to push the lead to a game-high mark of 13 points at 51-38 at the midway point of the period. Four different DSU players scored in the run, which was capped by a Burge layup and free throw for a traditional three-point play. FPU countered with a 10-2 run in the final 5:02 to pull within 53-48 at the end of the third quarter.

Franks canned a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and pushed the lead back to 56-48, but the Sunbirds answered with three-consecutive triples for a 9-0 run to take their first lead since the first quarter at 57-56 with 7:23 remaining. The teams traded leads two more times before Shelby Kassuba gave DSU the lead for good with a layup with five minutes remaining, sparking a 14-5 run to clinch the 72-64 victory.

Dixie State shot a season-best 49 percent (26-of-53) from the field, 16 percent (2-of-12) from beyond the arc and 75 percent (18-of-24) from the free-throw line. Burge’s double-double marked the first time this season a DSU player has scored 20 or more points. Frank finished with a career-high 16 points and added four points and four rebounds, while Kassuba recorded her second double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Trailblazers now head to San Francisco for a matchup at Academy of Art on Thursday, before wrapping up the three-game trip at Notre Dame de Namur on Saturday.

