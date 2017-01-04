You know how it is: You’re at a party or a social gathering and someone says something really awkward, something so embarrassing that you cringe and immediately search for a way to extricate yourself from the scene. Uh, aliens just abducted my dog. I gotta go.

That’s what it was like listening to ESPN sportscaster Brent Musburger during the Sugar Bowl. We are used to Musburger’s smarmy, fawning comments about football players, but this time you knew immediately he had taken it up a notch too far.

During some dead air — and there was plenty of that in this lopsided game — Musburger gushed about Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon’s comeback. Comeback from what? From punching a woman in the face.

After explaining the background of the incident, Musburger then said, referring to videotape of the punch, “It was troubling, very troubling to see. We’ve talked to the coaches. They all swear that the young man is doing fine … Oklahoma thought he might even transfer, but he sat out the suspension, reinstated and, folks, he’s just one of the best, and let’s hope, given a second chance by (head coach) Bob Stoops and Oklahoma, let’s hope that this young man makes the most of his chance and goes on to have a career (in the NFL).”

Wait a minute, whattya mean the young man is doing fine? Who’s the victim here? What about the woman? What about her broken jaw and broken cheekbone?

Why is Musburger rooting for a guy who punched a woman?

There are so many things wrong with Musburger’s statement that it’s difficult to know where to start, but let’s stop here for a moment with this part of the quote: “We’ve talked to the coaches. They all swear that the young man is doing fine.”

Talk about naïve. Coaches are the last people to trust in these matters. Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher justified keeping Jameis Winston on the roster despite rape allegations. Baylor coaches not only carried on with business as usual despite numerous assaults on the female population by their players, but they allegedly helped thwart investigations.

As soon as Georgia dismissed lineman Jonathan Taylor following his arrest for hitting and choking his girlfriend, Nick Saban signed him to play for Alabama. Four months later, Taylor was arrested again for a similar offense. The SEC created a rule to prevent teams from signing transfers with a history of domestic violence or sexual assault (they need a rule for that?!). Saban opposed the rule because he feared the players would simply go to another league, which tells you a lot about his priorities.

Undoubtedly, the Mixon issue needed to be addressed during the game, but Musburger was not the man for the job, and anyone familiar with his work should know this. The Mixon punch had become a hot topic again even before Musburger’s flub. Mixon was a highly recruited player when he struck the woman in 2014. He was suspended (some say red-shirted) his freshman season (he also was given a deferred prison sentence and community service).

Much like the Ray Rice case, the Mixon punch faded away and then returned to the headlines again when videotape was finally released last month — by order of the Oklahoma Supreme Court. It shows Mixon punching the woman in a deli, knocking her to the floor. Stoops said if the incident had happened in 2016, he would have kicked Mixon off the team and that the video should have been released immediately. But did he really need the videotape to take such action?

It seems no one in sports can get it right when it comes to domestic assault. Roger Goodell gave Ray Rice a hand slap for punching his girlfriend — that is, until videotape turned up and the public outcry forced more serious punishment. Then there was Greg Hardy and Ray McDonald, and on and on it goes. In the sports world, more attention is paid to insulting words and transgender bathroom laws than to physical violence on women.

Predictably, social media instantly lit up after Musburger’s remarks, and that’s when he made his second mistake: He responded to it during the game, and instead of apologizing he stood his ground.

“Apparently some people were very upset when I wished this young man well at the next level,” he said. “Let me make something perfectly clear: What he did with that young lady was brutal, uncalled for. He’s apologized. He was tearful. He got a second chance. He got a second chance from Bob Stoops. I happen to pull for people with second chances, OK? Let me make it absolutely clear that I hope he has a wonderful career and he teaches people with that brutal, violent video.”

Teaches them what?

Next time a sensitive issue comes up that threatens Musburger’s role as head cheerleader, he should turn over the commentary to someone who can handle it.