CACHE COUNTY — The search for two Beaver Mountain employees who didn’t show up for work is over and police confirm the skiers are safe.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office tweeted the update on the two employees at 11:49 p.m. after search and rescue efforts were initiated Tuesday evening. Lt. Brian Locke said the first search team was on the mountain around 6:30 p.m.

UPDATE: The two skiers have been found and are ok. We will release a press release in the morning with the details. — CacheSheriff (@CacheSheriff) January 4, 2017

The two workers, a man and woman both in their 20s, went skiing before beginning their work shifts, Locke said. Beaver Mountain officials told a Cache County sheriff’s deputy that one of the workers was expected to arrive to work at 4 p.m.

More details will be released as they become available.