It wasn't a good night for the Utah Jazz on the defensive end of the floor as they gave up 115 points in an 11-point loss to the Boston Celtics.

A lot of the damage was done by Isaiah Thomas who finished with 29 points while handing out a season-high 15 assists.

One of the plays where he got the best of the Jazz defense came on this tough lay-up over Rudy Gobert after the nasty crossover to blow by Shelvin Mack.