Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports ranked all 40 bowl games and the games the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars played in both made an impression.

The Poinsettia Bowl, in which the Cougars knocked off the Wyoming Cowboys 24-21, was ranked No. 11.

Speaking of the close finish, he wrote, "There is a law in college football that BYU can only play in close games. I'm grateful it exists, and I was grateful for this game."

The Utes' 26-24 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in the Foster Farms Bowl landed at No. 9 on the list.

Discussing the Utah win, he wrote, "I didn't have high hopes for this one before the games started, and that was a result of my own stupidity. All Indiana games are crazy. It doesn't matter who it's playing, or where. Things are going to be hectic, and this game was in the right ways."

The 52-49 Rose Bowl thriller between Penn State and USC came in at No. 1.

Jazz a top 10 trade option for Paul Millsap

Gerald Bourguet of Fansided's Hoops Habit ranked the top 10 possible destinations for Paul Millsap in a trade, and the Utah Jazz in a swap for Derrick Favors was ranked at No. 9.

Speaking of the trade scenario, Bourguet wrote, "Your initial reaction to the Utah Jazz trading back for Paul Millsap might be 'LOL,' but it would actually make some sense for both sides — especially if Derrick Favors continues to get so few touches on offense."

Bourguet continued, "With Favors currently averaging just 8.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game, his reinsertion into Utah’s rotation has been slow-going. Perhaps it’s just Utah working him back from injury with extreme caution, but Millsap is the better player between the two."

After talking about how the trade would work for both teams, Bourguet then discusses why it might not work, saying, "There’s one obvious non-starter here, however: the Jazz are already facing the problematic free agencies of Gordon Hayward and George Hill this summer. Adding Millsap and his free agency to the mix would be downright foolish, even if they’d have a good chance of convincing him to re-sign in the city where he spent the first seven seasons of his career."

BYU Cougars in familiar spot in WCC Power Rankings

The BYU Cougars were ranked No. 3 in Will Maupin's latest WCC Power Rankings for SB Nation's Mid-Major Madness.

After talking about the Cougars' start to the WCC part of the schedule. he wrote, "In two games since the start of WCC play, the Cougars have connected on 18 of 35 3-point attempts (51.4). After an inexplicably poor start to the season — in their first nine games of the season BYU hit just 51 of 176 threes (29 percent) — they’re now shooting 35.1 percent from distance. The Cougars are an offensively-minded team that is finally starting to look like a team capable of playing good offense."