LA VERKIN, Washington County — Police say a construction worker for Hurricane city died Tuesday after he was crushed by a back hoe.

The 58-year-old man was marking the location of a water line for a gas line relocation project around 2 p.m. near La Verkin Creek, according to police.

A man operating a back hoe nearby inadvertently crushed the worker when he was rotating the vehicle around, pinning him to the side of a trench he was in, said La Verkin Police Chief Ben Lee.

Emergency responders were called, but the man died at the scene. He was a veteran employee of the Hurricane Public Works Department, Lee said.

The man's name was not released Tuesday.

Police concluded from talking with independent witnesses that what happened was accidental, Lee said. Workplace safety investigators were expected to examine the scene Wednesday.