We always say defensive intensity creates offensive opportunity. And I think when we play tough on defense, we always take off on offense and it makes things flow easier and we get easier buckets. So I think that's what helped us a lot tonight.

PLAIN CITY -- Sky View High's girls basketball program has proudly established itself as one of the strongest in the entire state.

With a 4A state championship in 2015 and a second-place finish in the 5A state tournament in 2016, people know that the Cache Valley crew is going to be a solid title contender.

And on Tuesday night, the Bobcats showed that's probably going to be the case again this year, too.

Kaylee Carlsen's game-high 17 points led three Sky View players in double figures, and the Bobcats bolted to a 15-point lead in the first quarter and never really looked back on their way to manhandling a good Fremont team on the road, 66-39, in the two teams' Region 1 opener.

"We always say defensive intensity creates offensive opportunity," Carlsen said after the 'Cats raised their overall record to 7-3 with their fifth straight win. "And I think when we play tough on defense, we always take off on offense and it makes things flow easier and we get easier buckets. So I think that's what helped us a lot tonight.

"They're always a good team," she said of the Silver Wolves (4-6). "... We set goals before every game, and our goal today was to come out and just show Fremont who's best out of the two schools, and I think we did that tonight."

Abby Harper scored nine of the Bobcats' first 20 points and finished with 13, while Hunter Krebs added a dozen, 10 of them coming during a stretch spanning midway through the second quarter to early in the third, when Sky View opened up a 26-point bulge at 51-25.

Kylie Hale scored nine more points for Sky View, with Rachael Patty and Hannah Monson also playing vital roles in the Bobcats' victory.

"We're gonna get every team's best game every time, so I think we need to bring our best every time no matter who we're playing," Carlsen said. "We have a lot of depth on our team. One night one girl can be on and another night another girl can be on, and I think we share the ball well enough that it makes it easier for everyone to do that."

Sky View head coach Vanessa Hall agreed.

"One of our strengths is we try and stay balanced," she said. "You're going to have off nights, so if you've got three other girls that can pick it up, it's OK for one girl to have an off night. And that makes a difference.

"You know what, Fremont is tough, and I think that helps us because we know what we're getting. We know we're getting a solid defensive team, we know we're getting a team that's disciplined. So that forces us to be the same way. I thought the girls played great tonight."

Abby Broadbent led Fremont with 13 points on the strength of three 3-pointers, while Ivy Palfreyman added eight and Haylee Doxey seven more for the Silver Wolves.

Using their quickness, athleticism and a stellar defensive effort, Sky View produced a ton of Fremont turnovers and continually feasted on them with fast-break opportunities at the other end. The Silver Wolves played very hard, but they did not play very well in suffering a rare lopsided loss on their home court.

The Bobcats jumped out to an 11-0 lead, as it took Fremont nearly six minutes to finally light the scoreboard on Broadbent's first 3 with 2:06 remaining in the first period.

"What started that in the first quarter was our defense," Coach Hall said. "I thought our defense was just great tonight, making it tough for Fremont to get things going. And then once your defense turns into your offense, we were able to get some buckets in transition. And I just think that makes a huge difference.

"I really thought the defense was what set the tone for the game, and then the offense came with it."

Harper scored seven quick points to help Sky View take an 18-3 lead and, after Fremont made it 18-5 at the first stop, Harper hit a turnaround jumper to put the 'Cats up 20-5 early in the second quarter.

The Wolves then went on a 9-2 run to pull within 22-14, but Sky View closed the first half with an 8-1 flurry to open up a 30-15 halftime lead.

Then Hale and Krebs fueled a 10-4 Sky View run to start the third quarter, opening up a 21-point lead, and the Bobcats never led by less than 19 the rest of the way.

"We've had some games where we gave up too many points," said Hall. "We were able to score, but we gave up too many, and so we decided as a team and as coaches that hey, we need to focus on our defense.

"And the last three, four games, I've been very pleased with how we've come out defensively and how that's turned into our offense. We've been playing much better."

EMAIL: rhollis@desnews.com