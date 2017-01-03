MILLCREEK — Hundreds of supportive residents welcomed in Millcreek's mayor and City Council in a night of song and food Tuesday as the officials were sworn in to become the newly formed city's first ever administration.

Before a mostly filled auditorium at Wasatch Junior High School, new Mayor Jeff Silvestrini raised his arm and took the oath of office, vowing to uphold the state and federal constitutions. Afterward, an emotional Silvestrini promised to continue what he called Millcreek's unique sense of community.

"We have a place here where kids return to live in the same community they grew up in. Why? Because Milcreek is just an awesome place to live in," Silvestrini said.

Councilmembers Silvia Catten, Dwight Marchant, Cheri Jackson and Bev Uipi were also sworn in Tuesday. They and Silvestrini will make up Millcreek's first decision-making body as an incorporated city, though the area was first settled by Mormon pioneers in 1848.

The community of 60,000-plus residents voted by about a 2-to-1 margin in November 2015 to become a city after rejecting the possibility in 2012. The city was officially incorporated on Dec. 28.

Their inaugurations were accompanied by patriotic songs put on by several school groups, a Boy Scout troop leading the pledge of allegiance and a formal presentation of the American and Utah flags carried by Unified police and the Unified Fire Authority.

Afterward, residents enjoyed refreshments and filled out postcards stating their hopes for the new city.

"This is a wonderful celebration," said Kathleen Mason, who has lived in Millcreek since 1978. "There's a tremendous spirit here tonight. You feel like people are really coming together and wanting to make a great city."

Silvestrini expressed the same sentiment. He thanked multiple political opponents for their willingness to add their voice to the city despite not being put into office, saying they have "been very constructive." Silvestrini was the only name on the ballot in November, though write-in candidates had filed.

"We are a new city and we have a bright future," he said. "As a City Council, we're going to work our tails off to deliver to you the things cities need to deliver."

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams was also on hand to vouch for the preparation done by new Millcreek officials.

"It is a lot of work. I can tell you, just watching them, it is a lot of work," he said. "You are in good hands with your newly elected mayor (and) your newly elected City Council."

McAdams joked that he let it slide when someone introduced him as the mayor of Millcreek recently while he was running errands — simply because the community hadn't sworn in its new leaders yet.

"I just smiled and said thank you," he said.

McAdams also told residents the county is "eager to continue to serve you in whatever capacity you need us."

Residents were already busy Tuesday night envisioning what Millcreek may look like in the future. Mason, gesturing around the entrance of Wasatch Junior High, said a priority for her buildingn or finding a facility "that has the feel of a city center."

"Right now, there isn't that sense of the physically coming together," she said.

Garele Yates, a resident of 20 years and a recreationist, hopes the city will put effort into making its streets more friendly to pedestrians and bicyclists. He's hopeful the new leaders will be responsive and get off to a strong start, he said.

"I'm excited to be a part of it," Yates added. "It's interesting to see how the government can work together, come together and form a new community."