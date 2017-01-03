We actually thought that he had a chance to be an NBA player. But once you get to this level, there’s only so many guys that can be in the top 50 or top 30 players in the league, so that seems like a longshot for anybody that comes into college at 18, particularly a skinny tennis player.

BOSTON — Celtics coach Brad Stevens acknowledges that he never envisioned Gordon Hayward to be an NBA top 50 player back when he recruited Hayward out of Brownsburg High in Indianapolis for his Butler University team almost a decade ago.

“We actually thought that he had a chance to be an NBA player,” Stevens said. “But once you get to this level, there’s only so many guys that can be in the top 50 or top 30 players in the league, so that seems like a longshot for anybody that comes into college at 18, particularly a skinny tennis player.”

There’s been speculation that the former Butler coach would love to have him on his team when Hayward can become a free agent next summer, but earlier in the week, Stevens said he couldn’t talk about that possibility because of NBA rules. He did say he has seen great improvement in Hayward over the years, since he left Butler after his sophomore year when the Bulldogs made it to the NCAA final game.

“He’s made great strides — he’s gotten better every year since his senior year at Brownsburg through however many years he’s been in Utah,” said Stevens. “Now he’s got a well-rounded game. His continuous improvement has put him in a great spot — he’s had a tremendous year too.”

Stevens also mentioned another one of his former players at Butler, Jazz guard Shelvin Mack.

“Shelvin’s having a great year,” he said. “It’s not fun for me to see these guys on the court against you, because I know how competitive and tough they are. They’re both really good players.”

NO MINUTES FOR BURKS: After playing three minutes against Brooklyn Monday night, Alec Burks didn’t play Tuesday night, even though he was available.

Before the game, coach Quin Snyder said, “I’d like to be able to play him and let him play through his return, but we’ve got other guys on the wing and we’re tyring to win games. As much as it’s about Alec getting back to the level he was out, that’s a process. From a physical standpoint he’s there, it’s just a question of timing and the speed of the game. He’s going to have to work through it.”

Burks said he was patient with his rehabilitation from ankle surgery in June to make sure he was ready to play and said he has no restrictions now.

“I’m good, it’s up to coach,” Burks said. “Coach makes decisions and I abide by them.”

JAZZ NOTES: Tuesday’s win marked the eighth straight for the Celtics over the Jazz in Boston. The last two times the teams played here, the Celtics won in the final second in 2015 on Tyler Zeller’s shot at the buzzer and last year, the Celtics came back in the final minute to win 100-95. … The Jazz and Celts play in Salt Lake on Feb. 11. … Utah’s all-time record against Boston is 38-55. … The Jazz play at Toronto Thursday, at Minnesota Saturday and at Memphis on Sunday.