PROVO — Since rejoining the BYU basketball team after football season, center Corbin Kaufusi has played a total of five minutes in two games.

Coach Dave Rose is hopeful that the 6-foot-11 junior can make a bigger impact this weekend when the Cougars visit Saint Mary’s Thursday and host Pacific Saturday.

“His issue is trying to get his body and his mind back in a mindset to actually compete in this game. That’s a tough thing,” Rose said. “The game he’s been playing has been a lot different. I hope he develops really quick. I would like to really use him this weekend if we can.”

Kaufusi played his first season of football at BYU this fall as a defensive end and he returned to the basketball team in late December.

Last week, he played four minutes in the Cougars’ win over Santa Clara and one minute in last Saturday’s victory over Loyola Marymount. He’s yet to score a point (he’s 0 for 1 from the field) or grab a rebound. He picked up a couple of fouls against the Broncos.

While Kaufusi weighed 238 at the end of last basketball season, he returned to basketball at 283 pounds.

The Cougars need Kaufusi’s inside presence even more now with the season-ending injury to Kyle Davis.

BYU players are glad to have Kaufusi with the team again.

“I love Corb,” said guard Nick Emery. “He’s so happy all of the time and he brings such a positive attitude to practice and the locker room. It’s definitely good to have him back.”

“I think he feels comfortable in every aspect of this team, with these guys,” Rose said of Kaufusi. “He was with them a lot this summer.”

In part due to the midseason addition of Kaufusi and the loss of Davis, the Cougars are still trying to find the right chemistry.

“After 15 games, there should be more continuity than we actually have,” Rose said. “I think everyone’s looking forward to the next two weeks to see how it kind of all evolves. Hopefully during that process we can win some games so we can stay in this (West Coast Conference) race.”

IMPROVED 3-POINT SHOOTING: It came as a surprise to everyone when BYU started the season shooting a dismal 29 percent from 3-point range over its first nine games.

But after knocking down 18 of 35 (51 percent) 3-point shots in their first two WCC games, the Cougars are now shooting 35 percent as a team from behind the arc this season.

Why are they shooting better now? Emery credits the post players.

“We’re playing inside-out right now, and when we get the ball into them, they get double-teamed and they’re kicking it out to us,” Emery said. “We’re getting open shots. When a guy’s in your face, it’s harder to knock down a shot than when you’re open. So I attribute that to our bigs.”

“I think these guys are capable of making all of the shots that we’ve shot early when we were playing a lot quicker,” Rose said. “Right now, the emphasis with this team is to play to our strength. And our strength is to pound that ball inside. Hopefully, our big guys will keep throwing it out.”

INJURY UPDATE: Guard Elijah Bryant hasn’t played since a loss to Valparaiso on Nov. 23 as he has dealt with a knee injury. But Rose said he's "getting closer" to returning to the floor.

“Elijah has practiced two days in a row now. He didn’t practice all of practice (Monday). We pulled him out about halfway,” Rose said. “(Tuesday) morning he felt good and went through all of the protocol. He practiced the whole practice (Tuesday). We’ll see how he feels (Wednesday). After another two or three practices, we’ll talk about when it’s time for him to start playing in a game."