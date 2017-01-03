Salt Lake City — The Utah Republican Party is offering tickets for the upcoming inauguration for President-Elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Michael R. Pence on Jan. 20.

Tickets will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

James Evans, Utah GOP chairman, said the state party must submit its request list Wednesday and will know within a few days the number of tickets available to Utahns.

Individuals need to submit contact information at www.utah.gop and click on the Request Inaugural Tickets Here tab no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday. For additional information, contact the Utah Republican Party at 801-533-9777 or visit www.utah.gop.