On Dec. 28, a chunk of federal land in southeast Utah moved from one federal department to another, but it is an important distinction.

Back in 1936, Franklin Roosevelt's Interior Secretary Harold Ickes proposed a 4 million-acre Escalante National Monument in southeast Utah. It would have evolved into a national park by the Johnson administration — if not quicker. Local government leaders and citizens managed to stop the proposal. The Utah archive has a box of materials collected from local studies done from 1936 to 1939 of this federal proposal. Supposedly it has a list of resources, mineral and otherwise, in the area. The big questions: Is the list there? Is the list accurate? From 1939 to 2016, how many mining operations were profitable in this isolated region with primitive transportation? Are there enough resources in the area to justify digging up some of the greatest desert scenery on earth?

The National Park Service should administer Bryce Canyon National Park, Natural Bridges National Monument, Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument, Canyonlands National Park and Bear Ears National Monument as one unit: Escalante National Park — the great Western preserve of desert geology and geography.

Rick Soulier

Orem