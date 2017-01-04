President Obama is extremely desperate to create a legacy in the waning moments of his lame duck presidency. Powerful people love power and money and pretend to love and serve the people and the country. False and hollow accolades such as Man of the Year or Most Admired Man or Woman are a ruse. The true measure of a man or woman is how they serve the people.

The current administration is clueless and in direct opposition to the will of the local people in Utah. To illustrate this fact, you need look no further than the White House tweet about the new Bears Ears Monument accompanied by a photo of Arches National Park. That alone should be proof they don’t know what they are doing. They have left a despicable mess and a trail of disasters over the past eight years.

Liberals think they know what is best for you — especially if they use your money to advance their reprehensible causes. Let us hope and pray that the next president, Congress and Supreme Court will fix the mess of the past eight years. However, it’s not just the misguided leaders that are destroying this country. America must return to the traditional family values that this country was founded on.

Bruce Lloyd

Layton