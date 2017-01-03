CACHE COUNTY — Search and rescue crews are searching for two Beaver Mountain employees who didn't show up for work after it's believed they went skiing before their shift.

Beaver Mountain notified a Cache County Sheriff's deputy that the two workers expected to arrive to work Tuesday afternoon did not, Lt. Brian Locke said.

Locke said the pair had been on the mountain to possibly go skiing earlier.

Search and rescue crews were on scene Tuesday evening. It's unknown if the workers are in the ski area's boundary or not, according to Locke.

Weather was preventing aircraft from helping in the search, and Locke said avalanche conditions were a concern.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.