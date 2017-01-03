Playing their second game in as many nights Tuesday in Boston, the Utah Jazz struggled defensively en route to a 115-104 loss to the Celtics.

Isaiah Thomas led all scorers with 29 points and dished 15 assists. He was one of three Boston players to score at least 20 points, and the team shot 55.4 percent from the field and 54.8 percent from 3-point range.

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 23 points.

With 3:08 remaining in the second quarter, the Celtics led by one, 44-43, but stretched their lead to nine by halftime. They led by 15 with just under nine minutes remaining before Utah cut the deficit to eight in less than a minute.

That was the closest the Jazz would get, however, as Boston pulled away.

Utah moved its record to 22-14, while Boston improved to 21-14. The Jazz will play the third of their five-game road trip on Thursday at Toronto.