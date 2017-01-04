It is easy to forget how quickly conventional wisdom reverses itself. After the election of Barack Obama in 2008, pundits were suggesting the Republican Party was dying. It was a party of old, suburban white people who were unsuccessfully bucking the demographic changes occurring in the nation. If the party did not change course it would become an anachronism. Yet, those Republican “dinosaurs” struck back last November, proving they were still electorally powerful.

Today, the Republican Party is on the verge of taking over all the branches of federal government. A Republican will occupy the White House. The Senate and House are controlled by Republicans. As well, the party controls 31 of 50 governorships and the majority of state legislatures. In fact, on the state level, the Republican Party has made its greatest gains in the past eight years.

It is not surprising that similar obituaries are being written for the Democratic Party. The party has been described as “out of touch” and “elitist.” In fact, it is portrayed as incapable of even understanding why it has suffered so many electoral defeats.

The Democratic Party likely will right itself. Our current two-party system has existed since 1860. Both Democrats and Republicans have been shut out of the White House and/or majority control of Congress for long periods, but came back. The two parties have been remarkably resilient.

But that is not a given. Dominant political parties have failed to re-emerge after electoral defeat. The Federalist Party controlled all three branches of government during the first decade of the new republic. However, the party suffered a major electoral loss in 1800 and never regained its former strength. Similarly, the Whig Party held control of the White House and Congress at various times during the mid-1800s. Yet, in the turmoil of the 1850s and 1860s over slavery, the Whig Party collapsed.

To avoid the fate of the Federalist and Whig parties, Democrats will need to take some dramatic steps:

Be the change agent. Hillary Clinton was the quintessential insider. She had been part of the establishment in national politics for nearly a quarter of a century. Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid both had the appearance of long-term insiders. Barack Obama’s appeal was his outsider status, and it is no coincidence that the only two presidential elections in the past 50 years when Democrats received over 50 percent of the vote was when he was on the ballot. In an era when voters continue to want change (voting for it in 2008 and again in 2016), Democrats need to be perceived as the change agent, not the status quo.

In minority status now, Democrats have the potential to do that. Re-electing Pelosi as leader was a step in the wrong direction. Democrats need to find new, fresh leadership in Congress and among potential presidential candidates. These might include Sens. Tim Kaine (Virginia) or Heidi Heitkamp (North Dakota). If the Democrats really wanted to shake things up, they would recruit presidential candidates from among independents Gov. Bill Walker (Alaska) or Sen. Angus King (Maine).

Return to its blue-collar roots. The New Deal coalition that formed in the 1930s included labor. Even though labor union leaders have remained Democratic stalwarts, their members have rejected a party they feel no longer represents them. Under existing campaign finance laws, Democratic candidates have become just as dependent on (and answerable to) big business and wealthy individual donors as the Republicans. Blue collar workers no longer feel kinship to Democratic candidates they consider elitist.

Embrace religious values shared by a majority of Americans. Similarly, many of those blue-collar workers are religious, as are many white-collar workers. The Democratic Party has had a difficult time straddling increasing secularism among Democrats while still seeking to appeal to religious-oriented voters. The party needs to stop straddling and recognize the importance of faith in the lives of so many Americans. The party needs more Tim Kaines who are both deeply religious and open about their faith.

Democrats have a long way to go to regain the trust of a majority of voters. Will they do so? That is still an open question.