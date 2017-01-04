Even as Utah and the nation face serious challenges and uncertainties, there are nonetheless robust reasons for optimism in 2017.

For those feeling anxious about what 2017 and the incoming presidential administration may bring, the post-election boom in the stock market must be perplexing. The cleverly named “Trump rally” has led market indexes to all-time highs, something that could be viewed as a sign of optimism, even while many remain pessimistic about what’s in store.

In Utah, meanwhile, a recent poll shows a general level of hopefulness regarding the president-elect, albeit divided largely along partisan lines. Yet, regardless of party affiliation, the recent economic gains provide America with at least some tempered confidence as it embraces 2017. Traditionally, the coming of a new year is a time when many Americans adopt a positive outlook, making resolutions to improve their lives and the world around them. Lots of medical studies have shown a strong correlation, if not causation, between optimistic attitudes and better health and longevity. This year, for a lot of people, the frigid apprehension over the nation’s future may be hard to melt. But there are early indications of thawing.

Although the unusual nature of the presidential campaign makes it hard to render confident policy predictions about what the next four years will bring, on Wall Street — which is usually adverse to any kind of uncertainty — the mood is decidedly bullish. This is partly attributable to the anticipation of a pro-business White House and the expectation of further government investment in infrastructure. Part of it is also the improving economy and, perhaps, the psychological boost that comes when expectations are exceeded.

Since Election Day, more than $60 billion in new money has poured into stocks, which amounts to a large collective bet on near-term prosperity. It’s safe to say that the investors and money managers who are flocking to the markets don’t see catastrophe waiting after Inauguration Day. Of course, any time stocks seem to rise irrationally high, one is wise to act with caution. But, should the markets remain vibrant, this time will be one marked by positive expectations.

And yet, after one of the most polarizing elections in U.S. history, it sure doesn’t seem that way for some. In Utah, for example, a poll conducted for UtahPolicy.com shows 27 percent of Utahns are “very pessimistic” about the incoming administration. Meanwhile, 24 percent are “very optimistic,” and 35 percent are “somewhat optimistic,” and 13 percent “somewhat pessimistic.”

When it comes to choosing between the two outlooks, we acknowledge legitimate concerns but opt for sensible optimism. The alternative is to reside in a place of cynicism and despair that we cannot embrace. The American experience has long been characterized by a penchant for hopeful expectation. May 2017 continue to bring ample reason for renewed hope.