Recently, Mr. Dalton Johnson penned a “My View” article ("Why we shouldn’t spend more on education," Dec. 23) that substantiated his position as a member of BYU’s Divine Comedy group — his comments were indeed comedic but certainly not divine.

Mr. Johnson’s attempt at using sarcasm to support his view of possible misspending on education was inappropriate and demeaning to teachers and administrators.

While it is true that there should be accountability in the spending of our tax dollars on education, Mr. Johnson gave no substantiation that we fail to do so other than test scores and opinion. While bemoaning who holds the purse strings at the lower levels of the education system, he ignored the results our system obtains.

I am not a teacher — at least not a certified, product of the college education degree teacher that we are accustomed to in our schools. I have been a volunteer for five years and serve as a substitute teacher for music. I cannot accurately deduce from his article, but I would suggest that Mr. Johnson has not spent as much time in the trenches getting a firsthand “education” on how the money is spent and the impact that it has on our kids.

Mr. Johnson emphasizes the lack of increase in SAT test scores compared to the increase in education funding without taking into account the human factor. While test scores are a necessary evil, they are not a full measure of the positive impact of funding in our schools. It doesn’t matter what school system you choose or how much funding is spent there, not every student has the same level of motivation or determination when it comes to scoring well on SATs or in their schooling overall. Using this as proof that increased spending fails to meet educational objectives is flawed, unsubstantiated and simply fluff.

The teachers that I come into contact with are amazing in their ability to teach in today’s educational environment. The challenges they overcome daily, the level of teaching and reaching the students they achieve is remarkable. Well too often, they do so with outdated or dilapidated equipment and supplies or with their hands tied by overwhelming regulation. They are required to teach a subject as well as act as a friend, parent, psychologist, cheerleader, motivator, reminder, coach, tutor, all while trying to access the best materials available to benefit the students. Time and time again, I see teachers who accept multiple roles and responsibilities beyond their contractual agreements to include investing their own money in order to assure the best education and opportunities are presented.

The real test of the effectiveness of our educational spending is not measured in the results of an SAT test score, but in the results of our students. From my firsthand experience, the money we spend on education is producing some of the most gifted, exceptional and promising young men and women I have ever met. First and foremost, we need to thank our teachers and the educational system that makes this happen daily in the classrooms.

I encourage Mr. Johnson to roll up his sleeves and get down in the trenches for a few years and understand why “Hot Cross Buns” on a recorder can lead to a Sterling Scholar in the Arts. Fry sauce Mr. Johnson? To even suggest that school superintendents would spend our tax dollars so frivolously shows a contempt for educators and our educational system. It certainly isn’t a perfect system and there is always room for improved transparency; however, unsubstantiated claims and personal opinions do not reflect reality.

Class dismissed.

Jeffrey L Novak is a retired USAF major, owner of The Proposal Guy and a long-term school volunteer.