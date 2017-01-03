ENTERPRISE, Washington County — Police have identified the Enterprise man who died following a head-on crash with a semitrailer Monday.

Randy Hafen, 28, was killed when his northbound Volvo SUV crossed into southbound traffic on state Route 18 around 6 p.m. and hit a semi pulling an empty tanker, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred just south of Enterprise. Road conditions were wet and light snow was falling at the time, according to UHP. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash.