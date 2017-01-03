PETERSBORO, Cache County — Police have released the name of a Petersboro man found dead in a burned-out car last month and say his death is not considered suspicious.

Cache County sheriff's deputies found the severely burned body of 47-year-old Clint Yonk after being called to a private property near Petersboro, where someone had reported seeing a destroyed vehicle.

Information about whether Yonk died specifically due to the fire is still pending a final report from the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office, which was the agency that identified his remains.

However, foul play is not suspected, according to the Cache County Sheriff's Office.

"After reviewing evidence and conducting interviews, the investigators believe that the incident was accidental," the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

The car was not on fire when police found it. The sheriff's office said it had likely caught fire "within the last day or so" before it was discovered.