SALT LAKE CITY — State officials are warning consumers to beware of a telemarketing scam aimed at defrauding would-be solar energy users.

The Utah Public Service Commission on Tuesday said it has received reports of a telemarketing scheme in which callers pretend to be from a state government agency.

The reports indicate that residents have been contacted by the Utah Public Utilities Commission with a solar energy sales pitch in which consumers are told there is a deadline set by the government requiring immediate action to receive special pricing on solar panels.

But no such agency exists, state officials said.

"The Utah Public Service Commission does not make telemarketing calls to the public and does not authorize anyone to do so on its behalf,” said Commission Chairman Thad LeVar. “Anyone who claims otherwise is simply lying."

Imposter scams are not new, explained Francine Giani, executive director of the Utah Department of Commerce.

The public should know that such scams use common elements like “government sounding names” to lure unwitting victims into believing the scheme is legitimate, Giani noted. Recent phone calls have used the IRS and other government entities to snare victims, she added.

“Imposter scams prey on your trusting nature with convincing names and language to confuse you into thinking it’s the real deal,” Giani said. “Hang up the phone and call the real agency to verify before acting first."