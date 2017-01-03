KEARNS — A 9-year-old shot in the head while sitting in the back seat of an SUV has been moved out of the intensive care unit of Primary Children's Hospital, according to Unified police.

The boy is expected to remain in the hospital at least another week before being released, said Unified police detective Ken Hansen.

Meanwhile, the search for the second of two people suspected in the shooting continued Tuesday.

On Dec. 29, several children were being loaded into the back seat of an SUV near 4985 S. Stockton Ave. Three children were already in the vehicle, including the 9-year-old who was placed in the middle between two younger children.

An adult male was at the porch of the house getting another child when two shots were fired, Hansen said.

Investigators believe prior to the shooting, the suspect vehicle drove past the SUV and went around the corner before pulling over. The passenger stepped out and fired two shots from 100 to 200 feet away, Hansen said. It was not known Tuesday whether the gunman knew there were children inside the vehicle.

One of the bullets hit the windshield before a fragment struck the 9-year-old in the head, he said.

Police believe the shooting is gang-related and the intended target was a person who either lives or is known to hang out at the house where the children were being picked up. It was not known whether the man loading the children into the car was the target, Hansen said.

Oscar Bermejo-Zarazoga, 19, of Layton, was arrested for investigation of three counts of aggravated assault. Hansen did not know Tuesday if detectives believe he was the gunman.

The other person believed to be involved is described as a young, Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat and a lot of red clothing. The vehicle the two men were driving was later found abandoned in Salt Lake City.

Anyone with information about the second man is asked to call police at 801-743-7000.