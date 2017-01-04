Editor's note: Portions of this column have been previously published on deseretnews.com.

On the wall of our vacation home, where we gather our family from far and wide each summer, is a very large oil painting (a product of some art classes Linda took once). It is a large tree with lots of branches and lots of roots. It is painted so that there is an above ground part and an underground part. Above is the tree itself, with our picture on the trunk and one of our children’s pictures on each of the main branches. Under the ground are the symmetrical roots—four of them coming down from the trunk and each splitting into two to form a second root-level of eight and then each splitting again to create the lowest level of 16 roots.

Many years ago, we put the best headshot photos we could find of our parents on the first four roots and of our grandparents on the next deeper root row of eight. And through a bit of FamilySearch research we were able to also find photos of each of our eight great-grandparents.

Then we compiled the stories we had heard and the ones we were able to find on genealogical and ancestry websites, and we wrote up each of them as a children’s story. We found and wrote at least one story about each of the 28 people in the roots part of the painting. These 28 noble souls are our kids' grandparents, great-grandparents and great-great-grandparents. Having their individual pictures visible on the roots on our family tree is what introduced these wondrous people to our children, but finding one interesting story from each of their lives is what helped our kids to feel some familiarity — to feel like they really knew each of them a bit.

The stories were simple ones that our kids could relate to, which we wrote up in kids’ language. The ancestor stories don’t have to be about pioneers (although all ancestors are pioneers in some ways). Some of our children’s favorites were simple stories like "Grandpa Dan and the Cat That Came Back," about a cat that young Dan in Sweden kept trying to give away, only to have it find its way home; and "Grandpa Dean and the Car Wreck," where 16-year-old Dean hit a parked car late one night when no one saw him and was honest enough to go back the next day, find the owner and pay for the repairs.

Well, time passes, and now our children are parents of our grandchildren, and some have their own family trees in their own houses. On their trees, we are no longer the trunks: We are now two of the four primary roots. We are underground now rather than above ground. And you know what? We like being roots. We think it puts us in a good position to tell our grandkids stories about our parents and grandparents and all of their other, deeper roots.

Websites such as FamilySearch have become masterpieces that allow us to access every date, story, photo and document that anyone has uploaded about any given ancestor.

The question is, are we using this wellspring of knowledge and identity with our children to strengthen our family narrative and build their bigger-than-self identity?

We have enjoyed some association with New York Times writer Bruce Feiler who confirms in his own extensive research and writing what he told us in person — namely that kids who feel a family identity larger than themselves and who know something about the lives of their ancestors are more confident and more resilient than those who don’t.

Feiler likes to refer to an Emory University study, which concluded, “the more children know about their family’s history, the stronger their sense of control over their lives, the higher their self-esteem.” Feiler tells us that the most useful and beneficial types of family histories are “oscillating,” meaning they tell about the hard times as well as the good times of these grandpas and grandmas.

“Children who have the most self-confidence … have a strong ‘intergenerational self,’″ Feiler writes about the study. “They know they belong to something bigger than themselves.”

As grandparents, we can be the connecting roots that bless our grandchildren's lives even as we honor and remember those who have gone before.

