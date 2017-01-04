OREM — If he could, Shawn Mortensen would play Frog for much longer than just from Jan. 6-21, the run scheduled for "A Year With Frog and Toad" at the SCERA Center for the Arts.

"If I could play this show forever, I'd do it," Mortensen said in a recent interview. "I love it. The kids love it."

He finds the character and the stories — written for children by Arnold Lobel — charming and full of insight and delights in the repartee between Frog, who is cheery and optimistic about everything, and Toad, who is grumpy and somewhat dour.

"It's funny because Frog is different from myself, and Toad is unlike Eric (Smith)," Mortensen said.

Mortensen said he tends to be a Type A personality, impatient and always worrying about something.

"Frog is more, 'Don't worry, relax!'" Mortensen said. "He's the even keel."

Smith said playing Toad is his "favorite, favorite acting experience."

Mortensen and Smith and the others in the cast, including the Snail (played by Andrew Walsh), have been preparing in rehearsals since before Thanksgiving.

The show is a family friendly, longer version of a Frog and Toad show put on for young audiences several years ago, in which Mortensen also played Frog.

This show is directed by Jerry Elison, who calls it one of his favorite pieces.

"It is a bright and upbeat show with lots of humor and loads of charm. I get excited just thinking about it," Elison said in a news release. “Eric Smith and Shawn Mortensen are delightful and funny as they do such simple activities such as kite flying, cookie baking, sleigh rides, snowman assembly or playing in autumn leaves."

Elison added in the news release that Walsh is another highlight among the cast for his comedic ability.

"We have six other players who do multiple parts as other animals and especially contribute to the harmonies of the music," Elison said. "Everything about the show is upbeat, including the hilarious turtle who takes the entire show to deliver a piece of mail. Add a bubbly score and you have all the tools for an enchanting evening."

SCERA President and CEO Adam J. Robertson said in the news release that the show was so popular and there were so many requests that the show be brought back in full stage version that it made perfect sense to use it to kick off the new year.

"It's colorful and bright and fun," Mortensen said. "If you've read the books, it's more fun. It's so delightful, simple and cute."

If you go …

What: "A Year With Frog and Toad"

When: Jan. 6-21, Monday and Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: SCERA Center for the Arts, 754 S. State, Orem

How much: $12 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-11

Phone: 801-225-2787

Web: scera.org

