SNOWBASIN — Police have released the name of the 24-year-old Ogden man who died Saturday after hitting a tree while skiing at Snowbasin Resort.

Ryan Roberts died after veering off Penny Lane slope at the ski area.

Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Nate Hutchinson says Roberts was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

No one saw the crash, but a nearby skier heard it and called ski patrol.

A medical helicopter was not able to land due to heavy fog and inversion, so rescuers carried Roberts to a waiting ambulance below.

He died at a hospital. Authorities are investigating the cause of death.