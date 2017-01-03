If they’re not playing enough, if they’re making mistakes, not making shots, whatever it is, I think they all control that.

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah prepares for its first Pac-12 road trip — Thursday at Arizona and Saturday at Arizona State — head coach Larry Krystkowiak said that he doesn’t think one game says much.

After opening conference play with a 76-60 win over Colorado on New Year’s Day, Krystkowiak had already addressed the Utes about the grind and trusting the process.

There have been plenty of contributions, thus far, but nothing is etched in stone when it comes to a regular rotation. Further, the coach would like to see more consistency.

“Everybody needs to take a nice look in the mirror and figure out what they need to start doing,” Krystkowiak said. “If they’re not playing enough, if they’re making mistakes, not making shots, whatever it is, I think they all control that.”

That said, Krystkowiak added that the team is growing and not making the same mistakes. Six Utes are scoring in double-figures and Utah has won three straight games.

The last one, though, is all that matters as Utah continues on its second season — the conference slate.

SInce league play is just one week old, Krystkowiak said he really doesn’t pay too much attention to what’s happening elsewhere. Even so, he did note that Arizona won two games in the Bay Area (California, Stanford) and Oregon prevailed at home against previously unbeaten UCLA and USC. In between, he continued, there were a lot of things somewhat predictable.

“It’s kind of what we come to expect with the conference. Things are going to start to straighten out,” Krystkowiak said. “Everybody needs to take care of their home court. That’s a valid goal and you try to go out on the road and be competitive and get a few of them.”

Krystkowiak’s bottom line when it comes to his opinion on the conference race, though, is it’s still too early.

HIGH PERCENTAGE: The Utes have a theme, of sorts, this season. Krystkowiak is asking the team to give to him “100” when it comes to attention to detail and focus on the mental side of the game. It’s full-steam ahead in terms of bringing energy and enthusiasm to practice.

Speaking of which, Krystkowiak is trying hard to keep practices to 100 minutes long.

“We’re going to go hard and fairly short by our standards,” he said. “But it’s going to be a heck of a lot more about quality than it is quantity.”

BACK AT IT: Junior forward Kyle Kuzma returned to action Sunday after suffering an ankle injury early in the first game of the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii. Kuzma responded with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals against the Buffaloes.

“It feels good. I was kind of angry that I couldn’t play in Hawaii because I really thought we could have really won and took advantage of some things,” Kuzma said. “But it was good to come back. I’m not really 100 percent right now, but it’s a start and I’m glad we just beat them by 16.”

NOT SUITING UP: Krystkowiak was asked why the coaching staff isn’t wearing suits and ties at games this season.

“We just signed a 10-year deal with Under Armour. Did you read about that?” Krystkowiak said. “It’s not an Armani contract. It’s an Under Armour contract.”

Even so, Krystkowiak acknowledged that wearing Under Armour gear at games isn’t a stipulation of the contract.

Kyrstkowiak, however, noted that no other sport has coaches in a suit and tie, reminding reporters that he sweats, blows buttons and everything when all suited up.

“It’s unified. We don’t have a contest to see who is the best dressed,” said Krystkowiak, who noted that assistant coach DeMarlo Slocom always had that. “It keeps it pretty simple. I don’t get all sweaty.”

Krystkowiak added that he always wanted to be a baseball or football coach and be able to wear sweats. So why is it, he continued, that basketball coaches put on a suit and tie when its indoors and always 75 degrees?

“That’s my answer,” Krystkowiak said.

*****

Utah (10-3, 1-0) at No. 17 Arizona (13-2, 2-0)

McKale Center, Tucson

Thursday, 8 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: ESPN 700AM

