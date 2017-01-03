Newborn twins Matthew Criddle and James Criddle celebrated their birthday within a minute (and year) of each other this weekend, according to the Deseret News.

James was born at 11:59 p.m., Dec. 31, 2016, while Matthew was born at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday — making him the first baby born in the Beehive State for 2017.

Both babies weren’t expected to be born so soon, hospital officials told the Deseret News. They were both delivered by cesarean sections.

You can see photos of their birth at the Deseret News.

But the Criddles weren’t the only babies who were born a year apart between 2016 and 2017. Holly Shay of Glendale, Ariz., gave birth to twins Sawyer Matthew and Everett Jackson Shay, who will now celebrate their births a day and year apart, according to The Huffington Post.

Sawyer Matthew was born at 11:51 p.m. on Saturday, while Everett Jackson was born at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1.

“I think it’s going to mostly be Sawyer teasing Everett over him being the eldest,” Brandon, their father, told Huffington Post.

Twin girls in San Diego were also born within minutes of each other and will now celebrate their birthdays in different years, according to CNN. One girl was born at 11:56 p.m. and the second at exactly 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, CBS 8 reported.

This also happened to a pair of twins in Atlanta, as a girl was born at 11:20 p.m. Her brother was born an hour later at 12:20 a.m., according to CNN.

It’s unusual to see twins born so close to each other on New Year’s. In fact, only one set of twins did this for the 2015-2016 cross over. This actually happened in San Diego, CNN reported.

But this may continue in the future. According to the Deseret News, twin births reached an all-time high both in the United States and Utah back in 2014. In fact, about 1 in 29 babies born that year were twins.

As CNN put it, “New Year's is bound to be an interesting date for many moms and dads in the future.”