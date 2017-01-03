SALT LAKE CITY — It was neither the brightest nor the most articulate question I’ve ever posed.

On the bright side, I didn’t lose any teeth.

I had insulted Steve Smith and lived to tell.

He was a hotheaded kid, playing for a 4-7 University of Utah football team. The Utes had struggled to get any type of traction that year, but finally broke through with a couple of wins near season’s end. During a postgame interview I asked Smith, “So are we supposed to take this team seriously now?”

It actually wasn’t intended to mock. I meant to say is this a team to be reckoned with? But it came out wrong and he gave me a look that would wither flowers.

He hesitated, apparently thinking of firing back, but grudgingly said something about always playing to win.

To my good fortune, the moment had passed.

Little did I know Smith would go on to take on Vontaze Burfict, Dre Kirkpatrick, Jalen Ramsey, Janoris Jenkins and many others — verbally, as well as on the field — and win most of his battles.

After 16 NFL seasons, he’s still as touchy as a wet cat.

The Baltimore Ravens finished their season with a loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. Smith, who says he is retiring, walks away the seventh-leading receiver in league history. He scored 81 touchdowns in a career that lasted five times the average.

At 5-feet-9, he made a science of using slights — real and perceived — to become one of the game’s best receivers. His strength, combined with a low center of gravity, made him elusive and hard to tackle. Few ran better routes. He had the soft and sure hands you could trust with fine china.

With 11 Carolina Panther franchise records, and a good chance at the Hall of Fame, Smith is a mix of humility and arrogance. He feuded with media, opponents and even teammates (see Ken Lucas’ broken nose) — an equal opportunity trash-talker.

At the same time, he is actively involved in numerous charities. Among them is Samaritan’s Feet, in which shoes are delivered to the impoverished. But Smith didn’t just have the shoes delivered, he washed the feet of recipients beforehand.

He didn’t merely attend his own kids’ soccer games, he coached them too.

A trip to Africa convinced him he wanted to devote his post-playing time to Christian service.

Yet Smith is not merely a meek servant of all. More often he played the avenging angel. One of his most famous quotes came in 2014 after being cut by the Panthers, when he told a Charlotte radio station to “put your goggles on, ‘cause there’s going to be blood and guts everywhere” if his new team ever came to town.

When Baltimore and Charlotte did meet, Smith had seven catches, 139 yards and two touchdowns in a Ravens win.

Smith has now retired twice, so it’s hard to say if this will stick, even though he’s 37. He has said life goes on after football, but it’s hard to imagine him walking away. This is a player who caught a touchdown pass while breaking his forearm. A second broken arm occurred playing flag football.

Yes, he does go that hard all the time.

Throughout, he was never one to let small things like injuries and cornerbacks stop him. A broken leg one season led to a “triple-crown” the next, as he led the league in yards, receptions and touchdowns. An Achilles tear after announcing his retirement prior to the 2015 season caused him to return the next year.

He didn’t want to finish up on the sideline.

When New England’s Aqib Talib left a game in 2013 due to a nagging injury, Smith chided him by saying on TV, “Ice up, son! Ice up!”

A tough guy to the end.

If I’d known just how tough, I would have gone to the placekicker for my quotes.