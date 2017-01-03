SALT LAKE CITY — A man started off the new year in the Salt Lake County Jail for allegedly pulling a knife on someone who had stepped on his foot.

Salt Lake City police were called to the Sky SLC, 149 W. Pierpont Ave., just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. According to police, a man accidentally stepped on 21-year-old Semisi Malafu's foot inside the club. Malafu responded by "putting (a knife) to the victim’s throat," according to police.

Club security removed the man and police responded. Malafu was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault.