WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot and killed in the driveway of a West Valley home last month may have recognized at least one of his attackers prior to being shot, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.

On Dec. 12, Javier Medina, 20, of West Valley City, was shot multiple times. His body was found in the driveway of a house at 7174 W. Bendixon Drive (2680 South). A friend of Medina, a 32-year-old woman, was also shot but survived her injuries.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made. West Valley police said at the time of the incident that they did not believe the shooting was random.

According to the warrant unsealed in 3rd District Court, Medina was helping the woman get her car started.

"Javier was holding the hood of the vehicle open, while she attempted to fix the cables hooked up to the battery terminal. (The woman) said that a vehicle drove by the residence very slowly, and this caught her attention. (She) said Javier noticed the vehicle and stated it was 'Nino,'" the warrant states.

The woman told police that two men got out of the car and started walking down the driveway. One of the men then displayed a handgun and starting shooting, the warrant states.

"The male suspects continued walking down the driveway, and continued to fire at Javier. While the male was firing his weapon, (the woman) was struck with two rounds. One in the right leg, and one in the left leg. (She) crawled around the back of the white Infiniti and up a set of stairs and began banging on the back door calling for help," the warrant states.

A motive for the shooting was not known Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police 801-840-4000.