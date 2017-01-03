SALT LAKE CITY — President-elect Donald Trump's tweeting appears to be wearing on Utahns, who want him to either post less to Twitter or stop altogether once he's sworn in.

That's according to a UtahPolicy.com poll, released the same day critical tweets from Trump apparently prompted U.S. House Republicans to reverse a plan to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics.

Nearly three-quarters of Utahns are tired of tweets, the poll found, with 36 percent asking for fewer and 35 percent, none at all. Only 11 percent said they'd like to see more tweets, while 18 percent weren't sure what Trump should do.

The poll, conducted for the online political news source Dec. 8-12, 2016, of 614 registered Utah voters by Dan Jones & Associates, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.95 percent.

Trump's tweeting proved powerful Tuesday, but that may not be enough to change Utahns' minds about his use of Twitter to communicate, said Jason Perry, head of the University of Utah's Hinckley Institute of Politics.

"I think people are still reserving judgment," Perry said. "It does answer the question of whether President-elect Trump is able to influence the Republican Party. It did and it did it very quickly."

In response to a closed-door vote among the U.S. House GOP conference to make rules changes that would have put the independent ethics office under the control of lawmakers, Trump tweeted that they should be focused elsewhere.

"With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog … their No. 1 act and priority," he said in a pair of tweets, urging them to focus on "things of far greater importance."

Trump cited tax reform and health care as among those priorities and signed off with the hashtag "DTS," an apparent reference to "Drain the Swamp," his campaign pledge to take on business as usual in the nation's capital.

Within two hours, House Republicans had backtracked.

Incoming Utah House Minority Whip Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City, joked about agreeing with Trump despite being a member of the national Democratic Coalition Against Trump.

"The tweet is mightier than the (U.S. House Republican) conference," Briscoe said. "Dare I say, I agree with President-elect Trump? I guess I do."