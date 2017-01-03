No. 23 Penn State hosts BYU gymnastics in a season-opening quad meet that also includes Bowling Green State and Temple on Saturday.

“We’re ready and that sums up the work the girls have done in the preseason,” BYU head coach Guard Young said. “We started four-event training two weeks earlier this year. There were some definite growing pains adding that fourth event and the girls were able to work through it.”

The Cougars opened their 2016 campaign and Young’s first season as head coach by scoring a 193.850 against rival Utah at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

BYU’s 2017 team features 10 returning gymnasts, nine incoming freshmen and one redshirt freshman.

“There’s a certain excitement about the start of every season,” Young said. “You don’t get better during the season. Summer is the (improvement) season, you start preparing in the fall and the season is the show off time.”

The meet begins at 4 p.m. EST, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania, and live stats will be available online.