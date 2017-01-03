When Carrie Fisher, the legendary actress known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died last week, her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill found himself speechless.

He tweeted about her death, but didn’t open up about it.

But on Monday, Hamill published an essay with The Hollywood Reporter that paid tribute to Fisher. He said she always dragged him into uncomfortably comedic scenarios, looking for him to amuse her while on set.

Hamill wrote that he always enjoyed making Fisher laugh while filming the space opera.

“Making her laugh was always a badge of honor,” he wrote.

He also said Fisher brought him into her world, often making honest and candid comments about other people on set.

Hamill wrote that her desire to laugh may have been a way to cope with anxiety issues.

“I loved her and loved making her laugh,” he wrote. “She would do these crazy things and make me do these crazy things, but I really don’t think they were crazy after all. In a way, it was a defense mechanism for her. She was so off the wall, she could use it as protection. Part of what was so poignant about her was that she was vulnerable, that there was this glimmer of a little girl that was so appealing and it roused the protective nature in my personality.”

He admitted that Fisher was often “high maintenance” and that the two often got into fights, like any family members or friends do.

But, in the end, he said his life “would have been so much drabber and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend that she was.”

