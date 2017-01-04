It has been a very eventful season for the former Cougars playing basketball around the globe. While some have been putting up good numbers, others have struggled with finding consistent minutes to produce.

Here is a look at where the former Cougars are playing around the world and how they have performed so far.

Charles Abouo, Denain (France-ProB)

Abouo has had a solid season in his first year in France. One of his best performances came in an 85-75 win over Vichy Clermont, when he totaled 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc with eight rebounds in 19 minutes.

In 13 games, he is averaging 9.6 points on 50.1 percent shooting from the floor, including 50 percent from 3-point range with 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.8 minutes.

Agustin Ambrosino, Gandia (Spain-LEB Silver)

Ambrosino has made some nice contributions playing in Spain. One of his best recent showings came in an 82-63 loss to Lucentum when he recorded 12 points on 3-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc with a team-high eight rebounds and a pair of steals in 23 minutes.

On the season, he has played 14 games and is averaging 8.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 24.1 minutes.

Matt Carlino, Vanoli Cremona (Italy-Serie A)

Carlino has seen his minutes take a huge dip since moving from Spain to Italy. In one of his best outings since heading to Italy, he totaled nine points on 4-for-9 shooting from the floor with two steals and a rebound in 16 minutes.

In five games in Spain, he averaged 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 26 minutes.

In four games in Italy, he is averaging 5.8 points, 1.5 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes.

Brandon Davies, Monaco (France-ProA)

Davies has been sidelined with an injury since early December.

In eight French league games, he is averaging 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.6 minutes.

In four Basketball Champions League games, he is averaging 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in 20 minutes.

Chase Fischer, Scafati (Italy-Serie A2)

Fischer has been in and out of the lineup in his first season of professional basketball. His best game recently came in a 73-65 loss to Roma when he totaled 19 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the floor. He added three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

In seven games, he is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.8 minutes.

Jimmer Fredette, Shanghai Sharks (China-CBA)

Fredette has put up monster numbers for the top team in China. His best game of late came in a 114-101 win over the Jiangsu Dragons, when he totaled 46 points on 14-for-24 shooting from the floor and 15 for 15 from the free-throw line. He added eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in 48 minutes.

On the season, he has played 24 games and is averaging 38.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals.

Tyler Haws, Anwil (Poland-TBL)

Haws has played well recently for a top-three team in Poland. One of his best showings came in an 82-74 loss to Stelmet, when he registered a game-high 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the floor and 5 for 5 from the foul line with five rebounds in 27 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.1 steals in 13 games.

Jonathan Tavernari, Mens Sana (Italy-Serie A2)

After a slow shooting start to the season, Tavernari has been on a hot streak recently, connecting on nine of his last 12 shots from beyond the arc. One of his best games came in an 85-75 loss to Roma Virtus, when he scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range. He added eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in 35 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 13 games.