The Grizzlies return home Friday and Saturday against Rapid City after a 3-1 road trip to Colorado, Missouri, Tulsa and Allen and with a record of 3-1-1-0 in their last five games.

Entering Saturday, Utah and Allen carried the second longest unbeaten streaks in the league, with Allen at unbeaten in seven-straight games and Utah unbeaten in four-straight contests before the Americans prevailed on home ice.

During this 3-1-1-0 stretch, the Grizzlies have scored 18 goals from nine different players. Tim Daly (three), Michael Pelech (three) and Ralph Cuddemi (three) have combined to score half of the goals in the stretch.

Utah’s top line of Erik Bradford (eight assists), Mathieu Aubin (two goals, three assists) and Michael Pelech (three goals, three assists) combined for five goals and 14 assists on the Grizzlies just completed 3-1 road trip.

Grizzlies defenseman Daly has moved into fifth in the ECHL in scoring by defensemen with seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points in 31 games. He leads ECHL defensemen with 11 power-play points on three power-play goals and eight assists. He also ranks second among ECHL defensemen with two game-winning goals.

Troy Redmann has made seven-straight starts in goal for Utah and carries a 3-2-1-0 record into this week’s action. Redmann has allowed three goals or less in five of seven starts and has allowed two goals or less in three of his seven starts. In the Grizzlies last three wins, Redmann has had shutout streaks of 54:28, 47:06 and 55:58. He has also had stretches of stopping 26-straight, 27-straight and 14-straight shots during those contests.

Utah went 5-20 on its just completed 3-1 road trip and scored at least one power-play goal in all four. In the last month, the Grizzlies have streaks of scoring power-play goals in five-straight games and now four-straight games.