HOBBLE CREEK CANYON — Three people were taken to Utah Valley Hospital early Tuesday following a domestic assault and possible shooting, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Deputies received a call about an adult son assaulting his parents about 7:30 a.m. at a home in Hobble Creek Canyon in the Holiday Hills subdivision, said Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

As of 11 a.m., detectives were still trying determine what happened. Based on the initial investigation, deputies believe the son assaulted his parents with a "combination of things," Cannon said.

The father then "may have shot the son once or twice … to stop the assault," he said.

Cannon did not know whether deputies had been called to the residence before, but he said the son is "not unknown" to law enforcement.

Names of the family members involved were not immediately released.

Additional information is expected to be released later today.