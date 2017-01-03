For all the talk of big changes coming to Real Salt Lake, the 2017 team and its minor-league club Real Monarchs will have a familiar feel to it.

RSL re-signed central defender Aaron Maund. The 26-year-old went from deep backup to breakout starter in 2015. He had another strong season in 2016 before fracturing his foot.

"We are very happy to secure Aaron and reward him with the new contract," RSL general manager Craig Waibel said. "With his development since joining the club, he has become an important part of our club, and we are glad we will be able to keep him in an RSL uniform."

Maund joins Justin Glad and Chris Schuler as RSL's mainstays at center back.

"I'm elated to extend my time here with RSL and excited to start the next chapter of my career in Salt Lake City," Maund said. "The fans at Rio Tinto have been so supportive, and that paired with a team that is trending upwards like we are, I'm excited for all the success to come."

MONARCHS INK 3: Another familiar player to RSL fans will be playing for Real Monarchs SLC in 2017, as Sebastian Velasquez signed with the club after playing last season with NASL's Rayo OKC. Former RSL coach Jason Kreis was a big fan of the creative midfielder, who played four seasons for him (three with RSL and one with New York City FC).

Velasquez joins defender Nick Besler and Charles Boateng as new signees to the club. Besler, 23, has played two seasons for Timbers 2 and is the brother of Sporting KC's Matt Besler. Boateng comes on loan from the West African Football Academy. The RSL press release says he's an attacking player who will likely play on the wing.

THE LONG DRIVE: Meanwhile, new RSL goalkeeper Matt VanOekel is making his way to Salt Lake City. He played in goal for Edmonton FC last season.

