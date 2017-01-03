Here’s the news of the morning for Jan. 3.

Biskupski reflects on first year in office

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski isn’t surprised by her mixed first year in office, according to the Deseret News.

The mayor admitted she knew that she would face some challenges in office, like homelessness, drugs and crime. But those issues were reasons why she ran — she wanted to help fix the problems that ailed Salt Lake.

Still, Biskupski faced a mountain of criticism, having a mixed relationship with the City Council. Meanwhile, those who have worked with her have praised collaborative efforts.

It seems Biskupski is pleased with her first year in office, with a keen eye on the future.

Read more about her first year at the Deseret News.

Utah Highway Patrol: Slow down, Utah

Monday’s heavy snowfall prompted the Utah Highway Patrol to tell Utahns to slow down, after roads saw 177 accidents. Most of those accidents happened in Salt Lake and Utah counties, according to the Deseret News.

UHP Col. Michael Rapich said Utahns need to drive slower in the snow.

"We've had a really busy day. We had a snowstorm come in, it's the first of a bunch of snowstorms we're anticipating this week, it's going to be a long week," Rapich told the Deseret News. "Just because you see that the roads are clear doesn't mean that you don't need to be anticipating the fact that the roads are still dangerous, you may still have a problem."

Rapich also said that three of the accidents involved UHP troopers. The officers had been parked on the side of the road when cars spinning out of control came toward them, he told the Deseret News.

These police cars had their lights flashing, but still almost sustained damage.

"In one of those crashes they had probably 50 flares out, and we still had traffic coming into there really fast," Rapich said. "We need your help, this is going to be a long week for everybody."

House Republicans gut the ethics office

House Republicans announced the cancelation of their own oversight on Monday, according to Politico.

Despite warnings from Speaker Paul Ryan, the lawmakers adopted a proposal that changed the Office of Congressional Ethics from an independent committee meant to investigate Congress members at its own will to one controlled by congressmen themselves, Politico reported.

“The proposal also appears to limit the scope of the office’s work by barring them from considering anonymous tips against lawmakers,” according to Politico. “And it would stop the office from disclosing the findings of some of their investigations, as they currently do after the recommendations go to House Ethics."

As Politico reported, this move goes against the desires of President-elect Donald Trump, who ran a campaign on the idea of “draining the swamp” — or cleaning up Washington, D.C., from corruption and insider deal-making.

“Republicans claim they want to ‘drain the swamp,’ but the night before the new Congress gets sworn in, the House GOP has eliminated the only independent ethics oversight of their actions," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) said in a statement, according to Politico. "Evidently, ethics are the first casualty of the new Republican Congress."

You can read more at Politico.

Airports see major lines after customs outage

Thousands of travelers found themselves stuck at U.S. airports after an outage for computer systems used by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to CBS News.

The outage created long lines and delays for those flying overseas into the United States.

The CBP said the systems are back online as of late Monday night.