A 2-year-old Utah boy rescued his twin brother in a video that’s slowly gone viral since Monday.

In the video, which you can watch below, a white dresser falls on 2-year-old Brock Shoff. His twin brother, Bowdy Shoff, who was in the room with him, slowly figures out how to move the piece of furniture. He lifts one side to free his brother from underneath the dresser.

The video has more than 500,000 views.

Critics on YouTube condemned the parents for letting their children play alone for so long. The mother had just stepped out minutes before the accident happened, according to the Daily Mail.

Others expressed sympathy for the mother and her family, hoping both of the youngsters are OK.

“Glad things worked out. I know it only takes seconds. We all should make sure furniture is secure around little ones,” one YouTube commenter wrote.

Thousands of children are injured from tipping furniture, with about one child dying every two weeks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CPSC officials have warned parents about the dangers of tipping furniture, according to NBC News. They’re also searching for way to make furniture items like dressers, TVs and storage cabinets safe for households.

“Furniture was designed for the convenience of adults, child injury was never considered,” Dr. Gary Smith, president of the nonprofit Child Injury Prevention Alliance, told NBC News. He said parents “simply don’t know that they’ve got this danger lurking.”