SALT LAKE CITY — Some Utah school districts took precautions Tuesday morning by canceling and delaying schools due to the snow that just keeps falling in Utah.

The storm that started Monday resulted in 177 accidents on the road, the majority of which happened between Salt Lake and Utah counties.

The first district to announce a snow day was the Park City School District on its website. Canyons School District took to Twitter to announce that morning preschool and kindergarten are canceled and the announcement of a two-hour delay start for all schools in the district.

The weather has prompted us to delay the start of school for two hours. Buses will run two hours later than the regular bell schedule. — Canyons District (@canyonsdistrict) January 3, 2017

Please be safe on your way to school today. Two-hour delay today in CSD. Employees asked to arrive as soon as they safely can. — Canyons District (@canyonsdistrict) January 3, 2017

Two-hour delayed start for all CSD schools. Please travel safely. Morning preschool and kindergarten is cancelled. https://t.co/zupbNBfciX — Canyons District (@canyonsdistrict) January 3, 2017

After announcing that the schools in Nebo School District were to “remain open,” the school district sent an update around 7 a.m. that all schools will be on a two-hour delay as well.

Update: Delayed Start! | Nebo School District https://t.co/NriSS8PLxe — Nebo School District (@NeboDistrict) January 3, 2017

So far Alpine, Provo and Granite school districts tweeted that the schools in their respective districts are to remain on schedule. Alpine School District tweeted that “teachers will be sensitive to those who arrive late” due to the weather conditions.

We've been monitoring the weather conditions closely throughout the night and again this morning. Snow plows are... https://t.co/1KN1OToXNv — Alpine School Dist (@alpineschools) January 3, 2017

Schools will start at their normally scheduled times today. However, parents are encouraged to do what they feel is best for their student. — ProvoSchoolDistrict (@ProvoSchoolDist) January 3, 2017

No delays this morning. Schools starting as normal. @GSD_Buses are running on time. Stay safe! — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) January 3, 2017

Updates on school closures and delays will be made available throughout the morning.