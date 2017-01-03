SALT LAKE CITY — Some Utah school districts took precautions Tuesday morning by canceling and delaying schools due to the snow that just keeps falling in Utah.
The storm that started Monday resulted in 177 accidents on the road, the majority of which happened between Salt Lake and Utah counties.
The first district to announce a snow day was the Park City School District on its website. Canyons School District took to Twitter to announce that morning preschool and kindergarten are canceled and the announcement of a two-hour delay start for all schools in the district.
After announcing that the schools in Nebo School District were to “remain open,” the school district sent an update around 7 a.m. that all schools will be on a two-hour delay as well.
So far Alpine, Provo and Granite school districts tweeted that the schools in their respective districts are to remain on schedule. Alpine School District tweeted that “teachers will be sensitive to those who arrive late” due to the weather conditions.
Updates on school closures and delays will be made available throughout the morning.