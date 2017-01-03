Jazz (22-13) at Celtics (20-14)

Tonight, 5:30 p.m.

TD Garden

TV: NBA TV and ROOT Sports

After a hard-fought, 101-89 win over the Brooklyn Nets, the Utah Jazz are back in action as they head to Boston to square off against the Celtics.

The Celtics are 20-14 on the season after a 117-114 win over the Miami Heat that saw guard Isaiah Thomas drop a career-high 52 points.

Thomas has been on fire of late, averaging 31.8 points on 50.9 percent shooting from the floor, while adding 6.0 assists in the Celtics' last 10 games.

While he is clearly the offensive leader of the team, it is what small forward Jae Crowder will be able to do against Utah's Gordon Hayward that will have a huge impact on this game.

Crowder is a tough-minded wing who does most of his offensive damage from the outside, while providing much-needed help on the defensive end of the floor.

He is having a solid season, averaging 13 points on 48 percent shooting from the floor, while adding 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals.

He has been at his best on offense from beyond the arc where he is connecting on a career-high 41.2 percent so far this season, including 11 of 22 in the last four games.

The key to limiting his offensive efficiency is to run him off the 3-point line, where he takes 55.3 percent of his field goal attempts, according to Basketball-reference.com.

One way to do that is to make sure that Crowder does not benefit from the passing game. While Crowder has been one fire from distance of late, he rarely creates his own shot from 3-point land. According to Basketball-reference.com, 98.2 percent of his made 3-point shots this season have come off assists.

On the other end of the floor, Crowder will have the tough assignment (along with Avery Bradley), of slowing down Hayward.

Hayward has also been shooting the ball well recently as he has averaged 24.4 points on 51.3 percent shooting from the floor, including 43.5 percent from distance as the Jazz have won 4 of 5.

One of the main goals in slowing Hayward down is to keep him off the free-throw line. During his 28 games on the floor this season, he attempted 7.9 free throws in 19 wins, but just 5.0 in nine losses.

Another key for Crowder is to force Hayward into shooting contested 3-point shots.

While Hayward is shooting a solid 36.2 percent from beyond the arc on the season, he connects on just 26 percent in losses. That number is vastly different in Jazz wins where he shoots 41.8 percent.