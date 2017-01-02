WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man driving a Volvo SUV died Monday night after crashing head-on with a semitractor in Washington County on state Route 18.

The Volvo was traveling northbound, and the semitractor, which was pulling an empty tanker trailer, was traveling southbound at about 6 p.m. when the crash occurred at milepost 38, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The Volvo "crossed the center line and struck head on" with the semi, UHP indicated.

The only person in the Volvo died in the crash, according to UHP.

The surface of the roadway was wet, and there were light flurries in the area. Drugs and alcohol are not expected as contributors to the crash.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.