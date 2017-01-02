BROOKLYN — Earlier in the day, Trevor Booker had bragged on Twitter that he was going to dunk on Rudy Gobert Monday night.

Booker never did that, but the former Jazzman did plenty of damage against his old team Monday night, leading his new team with 17 points and 15 rebounds at the Barclays Center. The problem was he didn’t get enough help from his teammates as the Brooklyn fell to the Jazz 101-89.

Booker came out with a vengeance against the Jazz, getting nine points and seven rebounds in the first quarter and thoroughly outplaying Derrick Favors. By halftime he had his double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and added six more points and four rebounds in the third quarter. However, despite playing the entire fourth quarter, Booker didn’t’ even get a shot up and had just one rebound.

Before the game, Booker, who is averaging 9.7 points and 9.0 rebounds while starting 31 games this year, talked about his experience in Utah and playing against his former teammates. “It’s always good to meet up with old buddies,” he said. “I keep in touch with a lot of them, so it’s always good to see them face-to-face. My stops and Utah and Washington were great. My development really started when I got to Utah so to continue when I got here is big for me.”

Utah coach Quin Snyder was happy to see Booker and for the good game he had.

“He’s a special guy for me personally,” said Snyder. “I’m really happy he’s here. It’s a young group and Books the kind of guy you want with that kind of team. Book was able to do that for us and that’s what he’s doing here. Anytime you have a player with that type of character that means a lot.”

Booker laughed when his final question was the same one that Enes Kanter was asked on his first return to Utah.

“What do you miss most about Utah?

Booker didn’t say, “the mountains,” but instead answered “my teammates.”

JOHNSON HONORED: Joe Johnson, who played nearly four seasons with Brooklyn until midway through last season, was honored with a video tribute between the first and second quarters Monday night and received a nice ovation from the Barclays Center crowd.

Then Johnson promptly went out and sank the first two baskets of the quarter for the Jazz. That was all he scored until knocking down a killer 3-pointer with 1:41 left to extend the Jazz lead to 11 at 98-87. Johnson played 20 minutes, including some time at the power forward spot when the Jazz made their fourth-quarter run.

When asked earlier in the day about being honored, Johnson shrugged it off, saying, “It’ll be cool, but we’ve got to win a basketball game and that’s what I’m focused on. I’ve been in this too long to try and rekindle something. I enjoyed it while I was here, but I’ve moved on. I’m with the Utah Jazz now and that’s what I’m focused on.”

JAZZ NOTES: Two other Nets with local connections are Justin Hamilton, a former Lone Peak High player, who played collegiately at Iowa State and LSU, and Randy Foye, who joined the Nets this year. Foye, who played with the Jazz in 2012-13 when he set the Jazz record for most 3-pointers made in a season, went scoreless in his 10 minutes of action, while Hamilton finished with five points and six rebounds in 16 minutes . . . George Hill missed the game because of NBA-mandated concussion protocol and a lacerated lip that required 22 stitches. When asked which was the main reason Hill had to miss the game, Snyder said, “I think they’re inter-related” . . . Dante Exum also missed the game and will be re-evaluated later this week.