The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. If we want to help our kids avoid suicide, or any other destructive behavior, we need to start being parents and teaching them correct principles. At a younger and younger age, these children are getting addicted to video games, texting and media, all of which stimulate the brain that then releases Dopamine. That is the same reaction your brain has with smoking, drugs, gambling and alcohol. So, when kids have to go anywhere that these things are not available, they start to go into withdrawal. When they are in school, they cannot learn or focus and they become lost and unteachable.

The more addictive you become, the more problems you will have. Parents, teach your children that everything they do is not OK, and they don't get rewarded for doing nothing. Teach them how to work for a goal and achieve that goal. Help them. The increase of suicide is a call for help. Wake up and realize there is much you can do. Start by getting unplugged and focus on people and relationships. We need to do so much better. Stop the insanity.

Jan Evans

North Salt Lake